DIBRUGARH: The local resident of Namdang under the banner of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti(KMSS) on Monday staged a protest at Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner’s office against the eviction of indigenous people of Namdang.

The protest was organised under Lengeri Anchalik KMSS. The protesters holding play cards raised slogans against the government.

Over 500 people from five forest villages of Namdang demanded to withdraw the decision of the administration to evict the people.

“The Dibrugarh district administration didn’t issue any eviction notice. We are the indigenous people of Assam then why the government will carry an eviction drive against us? Now, the district administration is planning to plant saplings in the Namdang area. We are living here for many years but now the government is planning to evict us forcefully,” said a resident of Namdang.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh forest division has taken the initiative to plant saplings in the Namdang area.

“The BJP government which claimed as the government of indigenous people now planning to evict them from the Namdang area of Lengeri. Over 500 people are living in that area for many years then why the government has been taking such steps against them,” alleged Hemanta Konwar, secretary KMSS, Dibrugarh district.

Konwar said, “We have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner seeking to resolve the matter and stop the eviction drive at Namdang.”