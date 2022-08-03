AIZAWL: Acting on a specific input, an intelligent unit of Mizoram police recovered 562 grams of heroin worth Rs. 2.8 crores in the international market.

The heroin was recovered from the possession of a woman in Serchhip district of Mizoram, police informed on Wednesday.

The accused woman has been identified as Lalduhawmi.

The residence of the accused Lalduhawmi was raided on Tuesday night during which the contraband was recovered.

The heroin was concealed in 47 soap cases, police said.

The heroine was hidden inside almirah.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The case is under further investigation, the Mizoram police said.