AIZAWL: Heroin consignments, with combined value of over Rs 30 lakh, have been seized by security agencies in Mizoram in recent days.

Acting on specific information, officials of excise and narcotics department seized 500 grams of heroin in Mizoram.

The heroin consignment, which was seized at Hnahlan village in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seized heroin has been estimated to worth around Rs 6 lakh, officials informed on Sunday.

A Myanmar national has been arrested for possessing the contraband.

In another seizure, the department officials seized 154 grams of heroin worth around Rs. 1.8 lakh on July 27 in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Two drug peddlers, including a woman, have been arrested for possession of the contraband.

Mizoram officials also arrested four people from Tripura on July 28 for possessing 35.9 kilograms of ganja (cannabis).

The department also seized 2.85 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs. 23.4 lakh from the possession of five people- 3 from Tripura and 2 from Assam at Dapchhuah village in western Mizoram’s Mamit district on July 28, the official said.

A maxicab used for transporting the contraband by the five accused had also been seized by the department, he said.

All the accused held with heroin and ganja were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.