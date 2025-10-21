Aizawl: Mizoram’s ruling party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader and Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that the state government is making massive efforts to develop Mamit district and over Rs. 700 crore has been allocated to address water shortage in Dampa area.

Addressing the election campaign kickoff for the ZPM’s Dampa east block at Reiek village, Lalduhoma said that the government is giving utmost importance to Mamit district for it being among aspirational districts in the country. “Our government has been making massive efforts to develop the north-western district. We have constructed link roads to connect several agricultural lands and we have also established 8 ware houses under the state’s flagship programme- Handholding scheme- to store broomsticks and other agricultural products,” Lalduhoma said.

He said that over Rs. 33.94 crore worth Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission is being implemented in three phases to expand rubber cultivation in Mamit district, which shares borders with Tripura and Bangladesh. 14 villages have been provided water connection and initiatives have been taken to provide water storage to villages, which face water shortage, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has allocated over Rs. 700 crore to address water shortage in the Dampa assembly segment.

The Dampa area will receive sufficient water supply when the water projects are completed, he said. Lalduhoma further said that the government will also establish a Rs. 35 crore worth incubation centre within Dampa area, which will be the first of its kind in the state.

He said that funds were allocated in several departments for development projects within Mamit district.