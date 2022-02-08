AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has summoned a budget session of the state legislature to be commenced from February 22, an assembly official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by speaker Lalrinliana Sailo has chalked out a provisional calendar as per which the budget session will last till March 10.

He said that Kambhampati would deliver his customary address on the first day of the session, while chief minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, is expected to present the state annual budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 on February 24.

The chief minister would also present supplementary demand for the year 2021-2022, he said.

According to the official, the assembly secretariat has so far received four papers and a private member’s bill to be laid during the session.

Meanwhile, the state government preparing to celebrate 50 years (golden jubilee) of the state assembly on May 10.

The organising committee of the proposed Jubilee celebration held a meeting on Tuesday under the leadership of its chairman Lalrinliana Sailo to review the preparedness.

The meeting was attended by home minister Lalchamliana, parliamentary affairs minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, first Mizoram assembly speaker Dr H Thansanga and former speaker Dr Kenneth Chawngliana, among others.