Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday visited the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School(CIJWS) in Vairengte town.

He also visited a CRPF camp at ground zero on the Mizoram-Assam border near Vairengte.

The Mizoram Governor expressed his appreciation to the jawans posted for maintenance of peace and stability at the border area.

He reminded them of the utmost importance of maintaining neutrality and urged them to keep up their high standards at discharging their duties for the sake of peace between the neighbours.

At the Information and Research Centre of CIJWS, Kambhampati was briefed by Commandant Major General Rajiv Thapar on the importance of the institution and how the school is being run with the maintenance of the highest standard.

Governor also visited the beneficiaries of central welfare schemes such as PMUY and PMAY within Vairengte town and interacted with the beneficiaries, the village council officials and concerned officials of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.