Aizawl: Good Friday was observed in all parts of Christian dominated Mizoram with religious fervour and enthusiasm by different churches to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

This is the first Good Friday being observed openly by churches under relaxed Covid-19 protocols after two years of the pandemic.

Mizoram could not celebrate Good Friday for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Good Friday was observed behind closed doors due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and it was celebrated in churches with limited attendees in 2021.

All government offices, educational institutions and commercial banks were closed on Friday as the government declared a public holiday to mark the sanctity of the day.

Special church services were held in churches of different Christian denominations.

Apart from worship services, holy communion was also organised by different churches on Thursday night to adhere to the commandment of Jesus, who instructed his disciple to do it just a night before his crucifixion.

Unlike in the past two years, the Congregational service known as Zaikhawm, which forms an integral part of the Good Friday celebration, was held by churches.

In some towns and villages, community feasts were organised to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion of Good Friday.

“We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people,” he said.