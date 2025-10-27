Aizawl: The Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed Kanpur-based MSJ Infratech, the contractor executing the repair work on the dilapidated Sairang–Kawnpui stretch of NH-306/06, to submit reports on the progress and completion schedule of the work before October 31, an official said on Sunday.

MSJ Infratech has been engaged by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which oversees the highway that serves as the primary lifeline of Mizoram.

The two-judge bench of the Gauhati High Court held a hearing on Friday on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association regarding the persistent poor condition of the Sairang–Kawnpui stretch of NH-306/06.

The court directed the contractor to submit reports on the project’s progress and completion schedule by filing an affidavit before October 31, the official said.

The High Court has impleaded MSJ Infratech in the PIL, which was filed in July against the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), NHIDCL, the Mizoram government, and the State Public Works Department (PWD), he added.

In its order, the court stated that if MSJ Infratech fails to file the affidavit by October 31, NHIDCL officials will have to appear personally before the court on November 6, the official said.

The matter has been listed again for hearing on November 6.

The Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association filed the PIL in July concerning the continued poor condition of the Kawnpui–Sairang stretch of NH-306/06.

The affected road segments lie between the 72–95 km mark on NH-306 and the 118–133 km mark on NH-06.

The PIL highlights the worsening state of the state’s lifeline, especially during the monsoon season, which has long been a cause of concern among drivers, transporters, and the general public.

NH-306, parts of which are also designated as NH-06, is a vital link for Mizoram, as all essential supplies enter the state through this highway.

The Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of drivers and owners of commercial vehicles in Kolasib district, on October 23, staged a blockade on NH-306 to protest the highway’s poor condition and the alleged slow pace of repair work.

Although the protest was initially scheduled to last four days, it was called off on the evening of October 23 following the arrest of 24 leaders and members of the MTA and JAC.

Later, the government unconditionally released the detained leaders after the organisers agreed to withdraw the strike, police said.