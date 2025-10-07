Guwahati: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gauhati High Court seeking a transparent, court-monitored investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The petition, submitted by Abhijit Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, alleges serious irregularities, possible criminal conspiracy, and misuse of official authority in relation to Garg’s death. It seeks judicial oversight to ensure that the probe remains impartial and free from external influence.

The PIL raises questions about the alleged involvement of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg in the North East India Festival, where Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform before his death.

The petition contends that the event, primarily cultural and commercial, fell outside the official scope of police duties, prompting inquiries into whether DSP Garg had proper administrative approval to participate.

The plea also names Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the festival and younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and current State Chief Information Commissioner, citing concerns that his political and bureaucratic connections could compromise the investigation. Mahanta remains in police custody over alleged involvement in Garg’s death.

Addressing the matter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department will examine potential financial irregularities linked to the festival.

He stated, “The state government is in touch with central agencies to ensure a professional and transparent investigation. The ED and IT Department will scrutinize the financial discrepancies connected to Shyamkanu Mahanta.”

The Chief Minister added that Mahanta’s personal activities, including photographs with politicians, journalists, and other individuals, are unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

The PIL is expected to be heard later this week, amid growing public demand in Assam for a fair, independent, and time-bound investigation into the untimely death of one of the state’s most celebrated artists.