AIZAWL: Former Mizoram minister and expelled leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) Dr K Beichhua is all set to join the BJP.

This was confirmedby Dr K Beichhua himself while speaking to the media.

This development comes at a time when the political parties in Mizoram are gearing up for the crucial assembly elections in the state.

If Dr K Beichhua joins the BJP, it will serve as a major boost to the saffron party ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are slated to be held later this year.

Moreover, the Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in the first half of 2024.

Dr K Beichhua is likely to contest the Mizoram assembly elections 2023 on a BJP ticket from the Siaha constituency.

Beichhua exuded confidence that he will win the upcoming assembly elections.

In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, Dr K Beichhua had won from the Siaha constituency as an MNF candidate.

K Beichhua had served in the Zoramthanga cabinet until December 13, 2022.

He stepped down as a minister from the Mizoram cabinet after he was asked by chief minister Zoramthanga to resign.

Later in January this year, Dr K Beichhua was expelled by the MNF for his “anti-party activities”.

It is being alleged that K Beichhua was instrumental in toppling the MNF-Congress regime in the Mara autonomous district council (MADC) and installing a BJP government there.