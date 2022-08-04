AIZAWL: An illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore has been seized in Mizoram.

The foreign cigarettes consignment was seized during a joint operation by troopers of the Assam Rifles and officials of the Custom Preventive Force, Champhai in Mizoram.

A total of 200 cases of foreign cigarettes having a value of Rs 2,60,00,000 werw seized in the operation.

The foreign cigarettes consignment was seized at Tlangsam area in Champhai district of Mizoram.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 200 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 2,60,00,000/- in general area Tlangsam, Champhai district,” an official statement read.

Later, “the seized items were handed over to customs preventive force Champhai, district Champhai for further legal proceedings”.

“Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border,” the statement added.