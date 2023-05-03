AIZAWL: Five people, including a 36-year-old woman from Myanmar, have been arrested for possessing 264 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.4 lakh during raids at four different locations in Mizoram.

The Mizoram excise department officials seized 87 grams of heroin from the possession of a woman peddler identified as Monica Pari at Phunchawng area on the western outskirts of Aizawl.

Pari is a resident of Falam district in Myanmar’s Chin state.

The Mizoram officials also seized 13 grams of heroin from the possession of a local resident at Aizawl’s Thuampui locality.

Three more residents of Champhai town were also arrested for possessing 164 grams of heroin during two separate raids in the eastern town.

The five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Thr seized contraband was altogether worth around Rs 2.4 lakh in the local market.

The Mizoram excise and narcotics department has so far seized 12.9 kilograms of heroin since January.

Besides, the department also seized substantial quantities of alcohol and other drugs, including 14.7 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and 3803 tablets of Alprazolam between January and April across Mizoram.