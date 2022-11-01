Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary has said that the Centre is giving priority to the farmers.

Soon after his arrival in Aizawl on Monday, Choudhary inaugurated Rs. 4.28 crore Multi Technology Testing Centre (MTTC) and Vocational Training Centre (VTC) at College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Seleshi near Aizawl.

Addressing a function at the college’s auditorium, Kailash Choudhary said that the Centre is giving priority to the farmers.

“The main purpose of my visit is to look into the problems being faced by farmers. I have come for the well-being of the farmers and to help through various Central schemes,” he said.

He laid emphasis on the need for setting up the Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) in the state as a new step towards developing the farmers.

Citing that the Centre has launched many schemes for the welfare of FPOs, the Union Minister said he would take immediate steps to ensure that Mizoram’s farmers avail benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kissan Yojana.

He promised to visit Mizoram in the next two months.

After the inauguration, the Union MoS visited an exhibition of local products at the college’s community hall and had a lively farmers’ scientist interaction.

Choudhary also released Handbook of Diseases of Dogs, Activity Calendar for Animal Husbandry Practices and Training Manual, Practical Handbook on Advanced Veterinary

Sciences during the function.

The Union MoS will leave for Delhi after visiting the aspirational Mamit district in the western part of the state bordering Tripura on Tuesday, officials said.