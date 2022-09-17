Aizawl: At least three exotic wildlife species smuggled from Myanmar were rescued by Mizoram police on Friday in Khawlzawl district in the northeastern part of the state, a police officer said Saturday.

He said that Khawzawl police intercepted a car at the Tuisenphai check gate and recovered 2 spider monkeys (female with baby) and one Indri Lemur from the possession of Vanlalrosiama(25) and C Liankunga(52), both from Champhai town.

The exotic species were smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The two accused, rescued wild animals and the vehicles used for transporting the wild animals will be handed over to the Central custom preventive force in Champhai on Saturday, the officer added.

He said that the state police is making massive efforts to prevent the smuggling of wildlife species and other illegal items, including drugs and Burmese areca nuts.