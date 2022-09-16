North Lakhimpur: The Lilabari airport, an important stop on the region’s aviation map has been opening new horizons to youngsters aspiring to be commercial pilots.

This has been possible thanks to the Red Bird Aviation Training Academy stationed at the airport where youths from different parts of the country are undergoing training since late April this year.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the pilot training academy at Lilabari airport on April 12 this year in the presence of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Since then, in the last five months, the Red Bird Aviation Academy at Lilabari airport has been conducting regular flying sessions for trainee pilots for Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

Karan Mann, CEO of Red Bird Aviation Training Academy, said the training for CPL at Lilabari had been going on a fast track because of favourable weather conditions and relatively free air traffic in the region.

“There is a free air traffic condition in the 7.5 miles radius of Lilabari for which we can have relatively a favourable condition for flying sessions,” Mann told Northeast Now.

Red Bird Aviation Pvt Ltd was established on January 13, 2017, with an aim to provide world-class training facilities to channelize and craft one’s career for all.

Candidates are led by the academy’s experienced and professional instructors to help them in becoming professional airline pilots. Redbird Aviation also has its own flight training single and multi-engine aircrafts.

At the Lilabari training facility, there are two trainee aircraft—Tecnam P2008JC (single-engine) and Tecnam P2006T (multi-engine) with 200 hours of flying and low emissions.

“There is a provision of taking admissions for pilot training every two months,” Karan Mann said while stressing that the facility has been working as a single-point destination for all aspiring pilots.

Apart from CPL, the academy also provides airline-specific preparatory classes, Compass, IR training, Type rating and A320 FBS. Our past records prove our commitment to providing quality education.

With no flight training facilities in the entire eastern part of the country up to West Bengal and Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, young aspirants from the Northeast region can easily avail the opportunity offered at Lilabari airport at relatively low costs.

As demands for commercial pilots have been increasing every day, the Red Bird pilot training academy at Lilabari can train young people from the region to join the ever-growing demand in the civil aviation sector globally.