AIZAWL: Despite stiff opposition from the Congress party general headquarters, four elected Congress members in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) have forged a post-poll alliance with their arch-rivals, the Mizo National Front (MNF), to form an executive body in the Mara council, a party leader said.

The MADC has remained in a deadlock for a week after the recent polls threw up a hung house as no single party could win a majority.

In the council polls held on May 5, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 12 seats, one seat short of a majority, while the MNF won 9 and Congress bagged 4.

The polls results were declared on May 9.

State Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said, on Tuesday, that four Congress elected members have formed a joint legislature party with the MNF to form an executive body in the MADC on Monday against the interest of party general headquarters.

As per the agreement, Congress will hold the Chief Executive Member (CEM) post besides three Executive Member (EM) posts and one nominated seat, he said. “The posts of deputy chief executive member, chairman, deputy chief whip will go to the MNF besides the remaining EM posts and two nominated members,” he said.

Mara District Congress Committee (MDCC) president S Hiato also said that the party had finally agreed to tie up with the MNF after the latter consented to form a Congress-led government in the Mara council.

As per the agreement, Congress members from Phura constituency H. Malvin will head the council as CEM, while MNF members from Amotlah constituency H.C Lalmalsawma Zasai and Siaha South-II constituency N. Viakhu will be the Deputy CEM and chairman of the council respectively, Hiato said.

Lallianchhunga said that the party general headquarters is firm on its stand that no post-poll alliance be forged with either the MNF or BJP in the MADC.

He said that Congress could not tie-up with the BJP because it is the party’s arch-rival at the Centre and the BJP’s ideologies and agendas are completely different from the Congress. Lallianchhunga also said that the Congress could not form a coalition with the MNF as the two parties combined will have only 13 seats, which is the exact magic number for forming an executive body and this will result in only an ‘unstable’ government in the MADC.

He said that Congress’ utmost desire and aspiration for the Mara people is a stable and sustainable government at the council. “Having just the magic number (13) seats is vulnerable and will only result in unstable government as some members can easily defect to other parties because the anti-defection law does not apply to the council,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Lalsawta, on Tuesday, issued a statement stating, “The party have taken serious note of the tie-up with the MNF by our four members of the district council in Mara council. A show-cause notice will have to be served to seek an explanation from them and consequently, our leaders will decide our future course of action,” Lalsawta, who is currently camping in Delhi, said in the statement.

He said that Congress had earlier informed the four elected members that the party was against any post-poll alliance with the MNF or BJP.

Even before the poll’s results were declared, the Congress’ Political Affairs Committee (PAC) had already decided not to tie up with any party even if the poll results threw up a ‘hung house,’ Lalsawta stated.