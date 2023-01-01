Aizawl: Troops of Assam Rifles seized a large cache of drugs and contraband substances, including methamphetamine tablets, heroin and foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 7.39 crore and nabbed seven suspected smugglers following multiple raids in Mizoram.

The contraband was smuggled in from Myanmar, officials said on Saturday.

As per sources, the Assam Rifles troopers along with Excise and Narcotics Department officials recovered 20,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.66 crore from Tuikhurhlu in the Aizawl district and arrested four smugglers.

In another operation, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 41.60 lakh were seized at Zokhawthar village along the Myanmar border in the Champhai district.

In the third incident, the Assam Rifles jawans seized heroin valued at Rs 31.05 lakh from a vehicle on the Champhai-Aizawl road in Champhai district and apprehended three smugglers.