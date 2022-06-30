Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has raised concerns on the menace of drugs in the state.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said that the drug menace needs to be fought on a war footing.

“There’s more needed to be done to tackle the menace of drugs,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram CM said that drug menace can be fought effectively only through collective efforts of different state governments.

He also called NGOs and churches in Mizoram to play more active role in tackling the menace of drugs.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga was speaking a function in Aizawl.

Different kinds of drugs are being seized by security forces in Mizoram on a daily basis.

Drugs worth lakhs of rupees are being seized in Mizoram by agencies onmonthly basis.

On June 28, police in Mizoram’s Champhai recovered heroin, worth Rs 133 lakh in international market.

Similarly, on June 27, methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.74 crore were seized in Aizawl.