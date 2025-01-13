Aizawl: Despite a slight decline in drug-related deaths in 2024, Mizoram continues to battle a serious drug abuse crisis.

The northeastern Indian state, plagued by substance abuse and a surge in drug trafficking from neighboring countries and states, reported 71 drug-related deaths last year, a decrease of three from the previous year’s 74.

According to official data, heroin remains the primary cause of these fatalities, with many deaths resulting from the misuse of multiple drugs.

Since 1984, when the first drug-related death due to heroin was recorded, Mizoram has witnessed a tragic toll of 1,881 lives lost to drug abuse, including 230 women.

The 828-kilometer-long India-Myanmar international border facilitates the smuggling of drugs, primarily heroin, from neighboring countries.

While Spasmo-proxyvon and Parvon spas were once the primary culprits, heroin has overtaken them since 2015 due to increased supply from Myanmar and other regions.

The highest number of drug-related deaths occurred in 2004 with 143 fatalities.

In the last decade (2015-2024), 564 individuals, including 92 women, succumbed to heroin and other drug abuse. 2023 witnessed the highest toll in this period with 74 deaths.

In 2024, the Excise Department seized 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, and 586.6 kg of ganja, while booking 7,309 individuals in drug and alcohol-related offenses.

The state police also made significant strides, seizing drugs worth over Rs. 211 crore and arresting 468 individuals.

This includes a substantial haul of 80.8 kg of heroin (valued at Rs. 24.25 crore), 627.7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets (worth over Rs. 81.6 crore), and 35 kg of crystal meth (worth over Rs. 105 crore).