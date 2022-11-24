Aizawl: Three experts from Delhi would come to Aizawl to conduct polygraph tests against a couple, who are the prime accused in the suspected rape case of their 2-year-old daughter, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia told reporters that the polygraph test will be conducted in early December against the couple in connection with the death of their 2-year-old daughter, who was suspected to have been sexually abused during her lifetime.

Three experts from a forensic laboratory in Delhi would come to Aizawl to conduct the tests, he said.

This is the first polygraph test to be conducted in the state, according to police.

Lalruaia said that the state police have already made travel arrangements for the experts.

A plea to conduct the lie-detector test, which was sought after the couple gave their consent, has also been granted by the Aizawl district court, he said.

The couple had been arrested in early October and were booked under section 6 of the POCSO Act and 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were released on bail recently, the SP said.

The girl died at a private hospital in Aizawl due to acute Loryngotracheobrontis (ALTB) on September 16.

However, when her body was being prepared to be handed over to her family some unnatural signs were spotted in her private parts, police had said in a statement earlier.

The subsequent examination of her body also revealed that some healed wounds were found on her private, which indicated that she could have been sexually abused, the statement had said.

Aizawl police then registered a suo-moto case under POCSO Act on September 20 and launched a rigorous investigation, during which many people, girl’s grandparents, other relatives and local leaders were questioned.