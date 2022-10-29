Aizawl: Mizoram Police has planned to use a polygraph or lie-detector test for the first time in a minor girl’s sexual assault case.



According to reports, the two-year-old girl had died of acute Loryngotracheobrontis (ALTB) at a private hospital in Aizawl on September 16.



However, the subsequent examination of her body confirmed that she was sexually abused before her death.



Mizoram IGP (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said the state police is planning to administer lie-detector test on the girl’s parents, who were arrested in early October for being the prime accused in the case, to throw light on the truth.



“We have decided to use polygraph in the investigation and the girl’s parents have already consented to undergo the tests. They will be taken to Chandigarh as the instrument is not available in the state,” Neihlaia said.



He said police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.



DIGP (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said the lie-detector test, if used, would be the first time in the state.



Aizawl SP C. Lalruaia said that the two accused are now under judicial custody and the police will seek remand for the polygraph tests.



The police had registered a suo-moto case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on September 20.

The girl’s father was arrested on October 1 and her mother on October 3 as they appeared to be the prime suspects in the case.