AIZAWL: Mizoram has logged 218 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 59 more than the previous day, with the state’s tally increasing to 2,32,602, a health official said.

The new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram were detected at a positivity rate of 30.28 per cent

The state reported 159 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, raising the death toll to 710, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 84, followed by Lunglei district (54) and Mamit district (26), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 30.28 per cent from 22.22 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Also read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers foreign origin cigarettes worth over Rs one crore

The number of active cases stood at 1,013, while 2,30,879 people have recovered from the infection, including 127 on Friday, he said.

The state has so far tested 19.52 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 719 samples on Friday.

16,62,458 doses of vaccines, including 8,70,595 first doses, 7,27,380 second doses and 64,483 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.