Mizoram reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day spike this year, taking the state’s tally to 2,24,788, a health department official said.

The death toll remains at 687 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The 34 fresh cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, he said.

No sample was tested for COVID-19 at RT-PCR and Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) facilities, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 7.51 per cent from 21.31 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 974 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,123 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 53 people on Sunday.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.25 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 453 samples on Sunday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.29 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.70 lakh of them have received the full dose.

With the 34 fresh cases, at least 203 people per 1,000 have been infected with COVID-19 and 63 per 1 lakh population died due to the virus in the state so far, the state health department said.