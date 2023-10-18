Aizawl: With assembly polls just a few weeks away, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday released its manifesto giving special focus on ‘Tang Puihna’, an economic programme for farmers and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities.

The party has also officially released a list of candidates for 40 assembly constituencies, including Lunglei South, which was left out in its first list released on Monday.

In its manifesto released by state Congress senior vice president Lal Thanzara, the Congress promised to establish a government, which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption.

The party, if it comes to power, will re-structure many of the existing systems and all leaders from the chief minister to ministers to legislators will be free from corruption, the Congress said in its 12-paged manifesto.

Under the ‘Tang Puihna’ programme, the party vowed to provide monetary assistance of Rs. 2 lakh or more on project basis to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities for farmers and entrepreneurs, who are determined to prosper and progress.

The party will strengthen grassroot democracy by giving more power, responsibilities and financial resources to village councils and other local bodies.

The manifesto also said that the Congress will provide health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per family for cashless treatment for families that do not have regular government jobs.

It promised to make budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore every year for patients undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious ailments.

Among others, the party also promised to re-introduce old pension scheme for government employees, gas cylinder at subsidized rate of Rs 750 for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household or Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries and also widows, creation of young Mizo entrepreneurs Programe(YmElevate) with Startup Funding provisions and 1 lakh jobs for young people.

Lal Thanzara also announced the party’s final list of candidates for 40 assembly seats, which featured 24 new faces and two women, including former minister of state Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu.

The party has also fielded all the four sitting legislators, five former ministers and four ex-MLAs.

Congress president and former finance minister Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III to be up against incumbent MLA VL Zaithanzama of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee K. Sawmvela, a retired state PWD engineer-in-chief, who currently works as technical adviser to chief minister Zoramthanga.

Party senior vice president and former health minister Lal Thanzara, who is the younger brother of five time chief minister Lal Thanhawla, will contest from his home turf- Aizawl North-III, while party vice president and former state secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been fielded from Aizawl North-I seat.

Lal Thanzara will face incumbent MLA C. Lalmuanpuia of MNF and ZPM working chairman K. Sapdanga, while Chuaungo will lock horns with incumbent ZPM MLA Vanlalhlana and power minister R. Lalzirliana.

Mizoram Congress treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka has been fielded from Aizawl South-II to face sitting MLA Lalchhuanthanga of ZPM and MNF nominee Denghmingthanga.

Present Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former sports minister Zodintluanga Ralte will contest from his home turf- Thorang to be up against MNF candidate R. Rohmingliana and C. Lalnunnema of ZPM.

The Mizoram Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte, a debutant, from chief minister Zoramthanga’s home turf- Aizawl East-I.

Defying a diktat by influential student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the party went ahead in fielding Meriam L. Hrangchal to contest from Lunglei South seat.

Earlier, MZP had appealed to all political parties not to nominate Mizo women, who married non-Mizo, and said that it will take steps to ensure that such women candidates are not elected.

Hrangchal, who married a non-Mizo man, faced strong opposition from the student organisation and initially, her name did not figure in the list when AICC general secretary KC Venugopal unveiled it on Monday.

However, later on Monday night, Hrangchal’s name was included in the list.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The MNF and ZPM have already announced the names of their candidates for all 40 constituencies, while BJP and other minor parties are yet to announce their candidate lists.