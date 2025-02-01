Mizoram conducts mock forest fire drill for enhanced preparedness

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department, in collaboration with various line departments and NGOs, conducted a mock forest fire drill on January 31 near Durtlang, Leitan.

The exercise followed a meeting of the State Level Monitoring Committee on Forest Fire and was in compliance with directives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The drill simulated an artificial forest fire hazard in the area, with seamless coordination between stakeholders, including departments and NGOs. Pu Lalnunsanga Khawlhring, DFO of Aizawl Forest Division, acted as the Site Incident Commander (SIC) and oversaw the operation with his team.

The State Forest Fire Control Room, led by Pu AK Biswal, PCCF of Mizoram, along with Pu NC Saravanan, CCF (Hqrs), Pi Arti Chaudhary, CCF (RTM), and Pu Laltlanhlua Zathang, ICF (Planning), supervised the operation. Their team managed the fire control measures and executed rescue and relief operations for both people and animals affected by the simulated fire.

The mock drill was conducted in line with the State Action Plan on Forest Fire, aimed at enhancing awareness among all stakeholders for a unified response during the fire season, which typically begins in January.

Once the mock exercise was concluded by the SIC and Staging Area Manager, a debriefing session took place at 2:00 PM in the State Forest Fire Control Room.

During the debriefing, participants discussed the strengths and weaknesses observed during the exercise, along with areas for future improvements. The meeting involved all the stakeholder departments that participated in the drill.

In closing, Pu Laltlanhlua Zathang, IFS (CF Planning), expressed gratitude and acknowledged the cooperation and support of the Durtlang Leitan YMA, Village Council, QRT of Aizawl DDMA, DFO Aizawl Forest Division, PCCF office, Police, Traffic, Fire & Emergency Department, Synod Hospital, Durtlang, Veterinary Hospital, Selesih, DM&R, I&PR, NDRF, SDRF, MPRO, and Sports & Youth Services Adventure Wing.