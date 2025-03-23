Mizoram: CNCI reaffirms demand for official recognition of Chakma language

Guwahati: The Mizoram State Committee of the Chakma National Council of India (CNCI) reaffirms it demand to the government to recognize the Chakma language officially in the state.

The organization in a statement on Sunday stated that, the council made the demand during the two-day general conference held over the weekend at Kamalanagar (Chawngte) in Lawngtlai district.

During the conference, CNCI expressed deep concern over the continued exclusion of the Chakma language from Mizoram’s list of officially recognized languages.

The council also condemned the persistent misidentification of the Chakma community as Bengalis in the annual reports submitted by the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities to the President of India, despite Chakmas constituting nearly one-tenth of Mizoram’s population.

“The CNCI has resolved to actively pursue official recognition of the Chakma language by the Mizoram government and will take definitive steps toward realizing this goal,” the statement stated.

The council also addressed the ongoing nationwide protests calling for the repeal of the Bodhgaya Temple Act, 1949.

CNCI also urged the central government to address the grievances of the Buddhist community regarding the management of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.

The conference unanimously decided to extend full support to the national movement advocating for Buddhist control over the revered temple’s administration, the statement added.