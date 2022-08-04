AIZAWL: Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday convened a meeting with officials of the state home department to review the department’s progress.

The meeting was attended by home minister Lalchamliana.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including the condition of employees, development projects, security and manpower shortage faced by the home department.

The recent initiatives taken by Mizoram police, including free medical camp, tree planting, drug awareness campaign, cyber crime and legal remedies, de-addiction camp, drug seizure and illegal wildlife seizure, were also among the subjects discussed at the meeting.

Among others, state DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Finance Commissioner Vanlal Chhuanga and Planning & Program Implementation Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau attended the meeting.