AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, on Tuesday, met Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga met Jeremy Lalrinnunga at the chief minister’s office in Aizawl.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had a “short interaction” with Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

“I am impressed with his courage and tenacity,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram CM added: “I wish him all the best in his future journey and hope that he continue to be an example for the younger talents.”

Also read: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, dumps BJP

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – weightlifter hailing from Mizoram – won gold medal in men’s 67kg category for India at the Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold by setting a new CWG record of 300kg in the 67kg category.

Notably, this is India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk).