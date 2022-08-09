PATNA: Nitish Kumar has resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to the governor on Tuesday.

“All our MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave NDA,” JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar said after resigning as Bihar chief minister.

Immediately after submitting his resignation as chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar visited the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.

JD-U is all set to forge an alliance with the RJD and the Congress to form government in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor again later with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav to seek a new term as chief minister.

Other parties like the Congress are expected to join the new alliance.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed by Tejashwi Yadav, is the single-largest party in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav will, according to reports, will be the deputy chief minister in a new Bihar government.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi and Ravi Shankar Prasad have rushed to Patna to discuss the fallout.

The JD-U-BJP breakup came after Nitish Kumar reportedly got convinced that union home minister and key BJP strategist Amit Shah seeks to repeat the Maharashtra model in Bihar.

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar confirms that he has resigned as Bihar CM pic.twitter.com/Av04rUXojx — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022