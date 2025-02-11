Aizawl: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Molin Kumar Chakma, convened an all-party meeting on Monday at the council rest house conference hall in Mizoram’s Kalamanagar to address the ongoing financial constraint and administrative challenges faced by the council.

All political parties within CADC were represented by their respective presidents and party workers.

During the meeting, Chakna highlighted the severe financial crisis impacting the CADC.

Stressing the need for a united approach, the CEM sought opinions and constructive suggestions from political party representatives to overcome the financial crisis and improve governance.

The meeting discussed the need to establish a proper recruitment board with transparent and fair rules.

The CEM clarified that recruitment rules had been sent for approval by successive executive committees in the past but are still awaiting the Governor’s approval.

The meeting also discussed a proposal for adoption of financial austerity measures for one year to tide over this crisis among other such proposals.

The CEM sought their active cooperation and urged them to rise above party lines for the welfare of the people of CADC.

All the parties assured the CEM of their support and cooperation in bringing effective governance in CADC.