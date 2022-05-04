Aizawl: A high-voltage political canvassing for the 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) polls ended on Tuesday with BJP filing a complaint against a minister over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

Sources in the BJP said that the party has lodged a complaint with a District Election Officer against supply minister K. Lalrinliana for allegedly distributing huge quantities of rice bags to MNF party workers at Theiva village in MADC.

The rice bags were transported from neighbouring village Tipa by a mini truck on Tuesday, the sources said.

“The action of the supply minister is an outright violation of the model of conduct and misuse of power. We urge you to take disciplinary action against the minister,” BJP Siaha district said in its complaint.

The minister could not be contacted for clarification despite repeated attempts.

On Monday, Siaha deputy commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the Returning Officer, served a show-cause notice to Mizo National Front (MNF) vice president of Siaha district over the alleged violation of the model code of conducts following a complaint filed by the BJP.

The party had earlier also lodged a complaint against sports minister Robert Romawia Royte’s son for allegedly giving Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a playground in a village within the poll-bound MADC.

Meanwhile, BJP National ST Morcha secretary in charge of Mizoram Utarra Debbarma said that the party has a chance of increasing its tally from 1 to 30 members in the state assembly in the next assembly polls due in 2023.

Addressing a meeting in Aizawl on Tuesday, Debbarma claimed that the saffron party is non-communal and the assumption that it is anti-Christian is totally wrong and baseless.

She said that the aim and objective of the party is to ensure every citizen gets their due share.

The BJP leader urged party workers to make efforts to ensure that the poor section of society get their due share and to spread awareness about the real nature and objective of the party.

“The BJP tally may increase from 1 to 30 members in the next assembly polls in 2023 if party workers work hard for the poor and spread awareness on the nature and objective of the party,” she said.

She also alleged that the Mizoram government refused to implement many Central schemes in the state.

The last day of the poll campaign witnessed intense canvassing from contesting parties.

Polling for the MADC will be held on Thursday and the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 9.

Official sources said that the poll preparedness is completed. At least 106 presiding officers and 106 polling officers have been deployed for the council polls, it said.

A total of 42,342 electorates, including 21,969 female voters, would exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 85 candidates.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in the state, has fielded all the 25 seats, while the BJP, which is currently in power in the council, is contesting 24 seats and Congress (23).

The main opposition party in the state Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in its electoral debut in the council polls is contesting 8 seats.

Five independent candidates are also in the fray.

In the 25-member council, the BJP now has 17 members, MNF (6) and Congress (2).