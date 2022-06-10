A month after a political stalemate due to internal squabble, the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai on Thursday got a new Chief Executive Member (CEM).

Buddha Lila Chakma, who resigned from the office of the council chairman last month, was sworn-in as the new CEM, official sources said.

Lawngtlai deputy commissioner Amol Srivastava administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chakma during a swearing-in ceremony held at the CADC rest house on Thursday, the sources said.

Buddha Lila Chakma will replace incumbent Rasik Mohan Chakma, who was voted out in a no confidence motion during the first council budget session held on May 9, it said.

Earlier state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati had recommended for imposition of governor’s rule in the CADC due to intra-party tussle within the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

However, Kambhampati asked the opinion of the state’s council of minister, which opposed the recommendation for governor’s rule citing it would violate the principle of democracy as the council is ruled by a single party and the internal squabble could be solved by the party itself.

Speaking on the occasion, Buddha Lila Chakma said that all the twenty council members will work unitedly for the development of Chakma area.

He said that development will be elusive if the members, all of them belonged to MNF, keep themselves busy abusing each other.

Citing that the new generation of youths who are coming out with academic degrees are giving less importance to the moral aspect of personal development, Chakma announced that schools under CADC would introduce classes on moral development every Friday to fulfill this gap.

“The Executive Committee under my leadership will be open to constructive criticism and will welcome suggestions for corrective measures at any point of time,” he said.

“All decisions taken by my predecessors including various appointments will be honoured”, he added.

The new CEM attributed the lack of development in CADC to paucity of fund in CADC’s budget and has assured to take up the issue with the state government and enhance the allocation against work component head of the budget.

Instability in the CADC had began a few months after the last council polls held in April 2018 saw a fractured mandate resulting in the formation of a coalition government by the BJP, which won 5 seats and its arch rival at the Centre, Congress, which bagged 7 seats.

The MNF won 8 seats in the election.

At least five governments have been toppled in the CADC since Shanti Jiban Chakma of the BJP was sworn in as the first CEM in May 2018.

The BJP-Congress coalition government had lasted for about 8 months after which the MNF formed the Executive body led by Rasik Mohan Chakma with the support of 4 members from Congress.

Again, in March 2021 change of guard occured with Rasik Mohan Chakma resigning from the office of CEM paving way for Durjya Dhan Chakma.

Durjya Dhan Chakma remained in office for about 6 months to be succeeded by Rasik Mohan Chakma again.

Rasik Mohan Chakma remained in office in his second stint for about 7 months.