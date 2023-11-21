AIZAWL: A delegation of the influential NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) from Mizoram will meet officials of the election commission of India (ECI) to discuss the date of counting of votes for the recently held polls to the Mizoram assembly elections.

The NGOCC delegation will urge the ECI to reschedule the votes counting date for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Counting of votes for the polls to the Mizoram assembly elections is slated to take place on December 03 – a Sunday.

Notably, Sundays are sacred for Christians and services are held in all towns and villages of Mizoram on that day.

The NGOCC is an umbrella organisation of major civil societies and students’ bodies.

The ECI reportedly informed the Mizoram CEO that it would not change the counting date on December 03.

This decision of the ECI has caused huge resentment among all political and non-political organisations in Mizoram.