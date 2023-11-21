IMPHAL: Nongthombam Maipak, former Mr India title holder and veteran body builder from Manipur, has passed away.

Maipak passed away at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal, Manipur.

He was battling with an illness.

Nongthombam Maipak was 88 years old when he breathed his last.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.

Maipak was born on June 12, 1935 at Uripok Sorbon Thingel Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur.

He won the Mr India title in 1970.

Later, he represented India in the Mr Universe competition in 1971 at Paris (France) , where he bagged the 10th position.

Maipak was also an accomplished athlete.

He represented Manipur in the 1958 Delhi national games in the hammer throw event, where he broke the national record.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condoled the demise of Maipak.

The Manipur CM said: “My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Nongthombam Maipak, the Son of Manipur.”

“His achievements as Mr India 1970 and as Mr Universe 1971 participant brought pride and left an indelible mark on our state. May his legacy inspire generations to come and may his soul find eternal peace,” he added.