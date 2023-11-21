IMPHAL: The Manipur government has deposited Rs 5 crore in a specific bank account meant for disbursal of compensation to the women survivors of sexual assault and other crimes during the nearly seven-month-long violence and ethnic clashes in the state.

This was informed by the Manipur government in an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

However, the affidavit file by the Manipur government in the Supreme Court failed to mention the number of women, who have been compensated thus far.

The compensation for victims who were either killed or gang-raped ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

For other crimes, such as rape, sexual assault, and injuries like loss of limbs or body parts, the compensation varies from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

It maybe mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 180 people have lost their lives and thousands of others have been displaced in Manipur due to the violence in the state.