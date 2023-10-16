AIZAWL: The Congress party has released names of candidates for 39 constituencies out of 40 in the Northeast state of Mizoram.

Polling for the Mizoram assembly elections will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on December 03.

The Congress party released its candidates’ list on Monday (October 16) during Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Mizoram.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have already announced the names of their candidates for all 40 seats.

The BJP is likely to release the list of its candidates for elections in Mizoram in the next two to three days.

FULL CANDIDATES’ LIST OF CONGRESS

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mizoram on Monday (October 16) on a two-day visit to campaign for the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Rahul Gandhi also took part a Padyatra (foot march) from Chanmari locality to Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, Mizoram.