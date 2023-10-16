AIZAWL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (October 16), slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Manipur violence.

Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not concerned about Manipur.

He said that PM Modi is more concerned about the developments in Israel than the situation in Manipur.

“It is amazing that the Prime Minister and the Centre are so interested in what happening in Israel but not at all is interested in what is happening in Manipur,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader made this statement while addressing a Congress rally in the election-bound Northeast state of Mizoram.

The Congress leader also slammed the PM for not visiting the strife-torn state of Manipur even after five months since violence broke out in the state.

“Some months ago, I went to Manipur. The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, but two states. People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the PM doesn’t find it important to travel there…” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mizoram on Monday (October 16) on a two-day visit to campaign for the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Rahul Gandhi also took part a Padyatra (foot march) from Chanmari locality to Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, Mizoram.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram is set to go to polls on November 7.

All the 40 seats of Mizoram legislative assembly will go to polls in a single phase.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have already announced the names of their candidates for all 40 seats.

Congress is likely to announce the names of candidates during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Mizoram.

The BJP is likely to release the list of its candidates for elections in Mizoram in the next two to three days.