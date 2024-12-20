Aizawl: The Assam Rifles troops recovered substantial quantities of foreign cigarettes and Burmese areca nuts, altogether worth over Rs 8 crore, in two separate operations in Champhai and Lawngtlai districts of Mizoram, near the Myanmar border.

During an operation in the Cherhlun area of Lawngtlai district, Assam Rifles personnel, along with the Mizoram police, seized 600 cases of foreign cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar.

The seized cigarettes, worth Rs 7.8 crore, were handed over to the state police at Thingsai village in the neighbouring Hnahthial district on the same day.

In another operation, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, acting on specific information, seized 4,400 kg of Burmese areca nuts at Hmuhmeltha in Champhai district.

The entire consignment, worth Rs 30.8 lakh, was handed over to the Customs preventive force in Champhai for further legal proceedings.

An alleged trafficker, Identified as Lalrin Chhana (28), a resident of Champhai, has been apprehended in connection with the seizures.