Guwahati: Two women inmates on Wednesday escaped from Mizoram’s Champhai district jail, located along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A case has been registered at the Champhai police station, and the police have launched a massive search operation to recapture the duo.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two inmates – Vansuiemi alias Suinunfeli (36) and Lalchhanmawii (44) – hailing from Myanmar, escaped after damaging the prison’s toilet walls with scissors.

Both of them had been jailed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for allegedly trafficking narcotic substances.

Also Read: Salman Khan named Brand Ambassador for Kho Kho World Cup

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lalchhanmawii, who had previously escaped from Aizawl Central Jail in November 2023, was re-arrested by Champhai district police on May 11, 2024.

The Champhai district jail has a capacity of 105 prisoners, but it currently houses 109 male, eight female and a minor with his mother.

The jail lacks enough guards and is only able to staff one of the duty posts.

Police officials and local villagers along the Indo-Myanmar border have been alerted to prevent the duo from crossing the international border.