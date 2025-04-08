Aizawl: A 40-year-old farmer from Assam has allegedly murdered his wife in a farm hut on the Mizoram-Assam border after the victim had reportedly eloped with her lover, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The accused Khalil Uddin Barbhuiya, who hails from Assam’s Hailakandi district, allegedly slit the throat of her wife Hassan Begum Barbhuiya (35) with a machete (dao) inside their farm hut at Zukbual paddy field (wet-rice cultivation) area near Buhchangphai village in Kolasib district, close to the Assam border, he said.

The gruesome crime reportedly occurred on Friday when some children were playing near the farm hut, he said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a local, who owned the paddy field the couple had been tending for years, filed a complaint at Vairengte police station near the Assam border, he said.

The suspect, who reportedly fled the scene right after the incident, is still absconding and the search for him is still on, the senior police officer said.

Authorities sent Hassan’s body to her native village in Hailakandi district after conducting a postmortem examination at Kolasib district hospital, he said.

According to the senior police officer, Hassan had reportedly visited her native village and allegedly eloped with a man suspected to be her lover in late March.

Upon learning of her alleged elopement, Barbhuiya along with his friends searched for her and eventually brought her back to their farm hut, where the murder took place, he said.

He said that the police and local leaders are taking necessary steps and holding meetings with the Muslim community living in and around Buhchangphai to prevent any tension in the border areas.

The Muslim community in the border areas also assisted the police in relocating the accused, who might have been easily apprehended if he had possessed a mobile phone, the senior police officer said.