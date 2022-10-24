AIZAWL: Aizawl district disaster management authority on Sunday advised people not to venture into rivers and other water areas for the next three days in view of possible cyclonic storm, which is expected to lash east central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal from Monday.

State meteorological centre of Mizoram’s science and technology department has also issued cyclone and heavy rainfall warning on Saturday based on special tropical weather outlook issued by The India Meteorological Department (IDM)

The IDM on Saturday said that the low pressure area concentrated into a depression over southeast adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal by October 23 morning.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north-north-eastwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning, the IDM had said.

Coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive widespread rainfall till Tuesday, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely over southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on Monday, it had said.

The state meteorological centre said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to hit some parts of Mizoram on Monday.

The state is also likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

In the light of the warnings issued by IDM and state meteorological centre, Aizawl district management authority issued advisories asking people not to venture into river and water areas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It advised people to fasten their houses so as to sustain against storms and heavy rain.

It asked them to clear nullah (drainage) within their reach, to cover areas vulnerable for landslides with tarpaulins and to cut all fragile trees, branches or bamboo near their surroundings.

The district disaster management authority also urged people not to spread fake news or lies in view of the possible cyclonic storm.