AIZAWL: Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana inaugurated 10 beds with other essential equipment at Aizawl Civil Hospital’s Intensity Care Unit.

The equipment was funded by HDFC bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme “Parivartan.

State health and family welfare board vice chairman and MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga, health officials and representatives of HDFC bank were also present at the event.

Speaking at the inaugural function held in the Doctors’ Seminar room, Aizawl, the minister expressed his gratitude, on behalf of the state government and the people of Mizoram, to HDFC bank and urged the HDFC officials to explore possibilities to extend the CSR programme to other district hospitals in Mizoram.

Dr ZR Thiamsanga also expressed his happiness at the inauguration of 10 ICU beds and other equipment and he acknowledged many helps extended by HDFC bank in Mizoram’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the 10-bed ICU at Civil Hospital, Aizawl, HDFC Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme “Parivartan” donated Motorised ICU Bed – 5, Multi Para Monitor – 5, Suction Machine – 5, BiPAP Machine – 5, CPAP Machine – 5, Ventilator – 2 and Median Transport Ventilator – 3 each to Lunglei Civil Hospital and Siaha District hospital on June 16, 2022.

The Bank also donated various equipment worth Rs. 13.75 lakh to the Mizoram government in her fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bank also, from time to time, donated blood vents and other essential equipment to Civil Hospital, Aizawl Blood Bank.

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, under its flagship CSR programme Parivartan has partnered with Project Management Unit (PMU) to install a 10-bed ICU with high-quality medical equipment and essentials in Mizoram. PMU is part of the Health Department of the state government. The Bank will work with PMU to better equip the hospitals to fight Covid and other emergencies. The Bank is working with Karuna Trust as implementing partner on this project, on a model designed by EGov Foundation.

The objective of this project is to strengthen the healthcare system and provide additional capacities to handle possible variants of Covid-19 and any other emergencies in select talukas and districts of different states. Through this project, the bank would provide a 10-bed ICU with a complete range of ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, X-ray machines, ECG machines, monitors and infusion pumps and other essentials.

“HDFC Bank Parivartan has worked with several state governments on improving the healthcare infrastructure. The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of pressure on the healthcare system and infrastructure. The previous waves revealed the need for preparedness. Big cities, as well as smaller cities, should be equipped to provide quality healthcare to citizens,” said Ashima Bhat, Group Head – Business Finance & Strategy, Administration, Infrastructure, ESG & CSR.

“HDFC Bank Parivartan works closely with its stakeholders. After learning about the requirement for ICU beds in the city to prepare for the subsequent covid19 waves or any other eventuality, we are setting this up. Healthcare is a key focus area for Parivartan. We believe in collaborating with our partners, government, and local administration to take our efforts to the next level and make a difference in the lives of the local community,” said Nusrat Pathan, Head, CSR & ESG.