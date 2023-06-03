Aizawl: A total of 86 per cent of households in Mizoram rural villages have been provided with water tap connections under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia said on Friday.

He said that 316 villages and hamlets out of the total 728 have also been covered under the Centre’s scheme.

“Altogether, there are 1.33 lakh rural households in Mizoram and out of this over 1.14 lakh households have been provided with drinking water through Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC).

Of the 728 rural villages and hamlets, 316 have been covered under the scheme,” Tawnluia told a news conference here.

He said that tap connections are also provided to 2,013 out of 2,168 schools and 1,526 out of 1,583 Anganwadi centres in rural areas.

The deputy chief minister said that the state government has set a target to provide tap connections to 22,485 rural households in the current year and of this 4,318 households have been provided so far.

Tawnluia said that Mamit in the western part of the state bordering Tripura and Bangladesh has recently bagged a national award and was awarded the first prize in fastest moving aspirational district achievers category for the implementation of JJM.

The lone aspiration district of the state had also bagged second prize in achiever for performance among aspirational districts category, he said.

Assam border Kolasib district won the third prize in the high achievers category and south Mizoram Siaha district ranked fifth in the fastest moving district achievers category.