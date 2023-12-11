Aizawal: At least five Members of District Council (MDCs) belonging to the BJP and one from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) have quit their parties and joined Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), sources said on Monday.

The council chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya of MNF was among the six MDCs who joined ZPM, sources said.

The five BJP members had quit the MNF and joined the Saffron party before the assembly polls in November.

The sources also said that Congress members might also quit their party and join ZPM to form the ZPM-led government in the Chakma council.

The CADC polls held on May 9 this year resulted in a fractured mandate with the MNF emerging as the single largest party winning 10 seats. The BJP had bagged 5 and Congress – 4.

Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and MNF workers.

However, 3 BJP members and 2 Congress members had later joined the MNF to form the government in the council.

11 seats are required to form an executive body in the 20-member council. With 11 seats, the MNF is currently in power in the Chakma council.

However, incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma was elected from the Tuichawng seat in the state assembly polls held on November 7. He is yet to decide on whether or not to resign as MDC and CEM, sources said.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule of the constitution of India for the Chakma tribe in Mizoram.