Two persons, one of them a Myanmar national, have been arrested for possessing heroin worth over Rs. 1.8 crore during operations at two different locations in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border.

Police said that patrolling party at the Zokhawthar police station in Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border have seized 314 grams of heroin on the outskirts of Melbuk village in the same district on Tuesday night.

The contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market was concealed in 23 soap cases, the police said.

A peddler identified as Lalhualhima, a resident of Zokhawthar has been arrested for possessing the contraband, they said.

Also read: Christian sect plans to build world’s ‘largest’ church in Mizoram

In another seizure, the state excise and narcotics department raided an area in New Champhai on Tuesday night and seized 128 grams of heroin from the possession of a Myanmar woman identified as Tingzamhuaii, an official said.

The contraband worth Rs 3.5 lakh in the local market was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the official added.