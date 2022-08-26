Mizoram reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 32 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,36,545, an official said.

The state reported 97 cases on Wednesday.

The death toll remains at 717 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 44, followed by Lunglei district (24) and Lawngtlai district (16), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 20.71 per cent from 17.70 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 571 active cases, while 2,35,257 people have recovered from the infection, including 109 on Wednesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.45 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.68 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 623 on Wednesday.

1,71,1631 doses of vaccines, including 8,74,632 first doses, 7,37,446 second doses and 99,553 precaution doses have been administered so far till Wednesday, according to the state health department.