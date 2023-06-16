Aizawl: Mizoram on Friday remained cut off from the rest of the country due to a massive landslide triggered by incessant rain, officials said.

The massive landslide occurred in the Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl on the National Highway -6 on Friday morning, they said.

No casualties have been reported in the landslide.

NH-6 or NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram linking the northeastern state with Assam’s Silchar and the rest of the country.

Officials also said that the area where the landslide occurred is vulnerable as some loose soil is still falling down from above.

Heavy rain has hit Mizoram for the past few days triggering landslides in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Aizawl district administration has advised people to take a diversion road to Lengpui airport as the debris of the landslide on NH-6 is yet to be cleared.

The administration said that it is uncertain when the debris will be cleared as work could not be executed because of the vulnerability of the area.