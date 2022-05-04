A massive landslide near Keifang village on Wednesday has snapped road connectivity between Aizawl and Champhai in Mizoram.
Keifang village lies along the 186-kilometre-long main road that connects Aizawl – the capital of Mizoram and Champhai, a town along the India-Myanmar border.
Landslide and rock-fall has resulted in vehicular movement along the road coming to a standstill.
Hundreds of commuters have been left stranded at the Aizawl-Champhai road in Mizoram on Wednesday owing to the landslide.
According to latest reports, efforts are underway to clear the road so as vehicular movement along this crucial road resumes at the earliest.