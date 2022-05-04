A massive landslide near Keifang village on Wednesday has snapped road connectivity between Aizawl and Champhai in Mizoram.

Keifang village lies along the 186-kilometre-long main road that connects Aizawl – the capital of Mizoram and Champhai, a town along the India-Myanmar border.

Landslide and rock-fall has resulted in vehicular movement along the road coming to a standstill.

Hundreds of commuters have been left stranded at the Aizawl-Champhai road in Mizoram on Wednesday owing to the landslide.

Credit: Jon Suante

According to latest reports, efforts are underway to clear the road so as vehicular movement along this crucial road resumes at the earliest.