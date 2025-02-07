Aizawl: Mizoram minister of state for Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Lalnghinglova Hmar has invited investors to visit Mizoram and explore business opportunities in the state.

Speaking at the North East investors summit in Chennai on Wednesday, Hmar stated that Mizoram is an attractive destination for investors and a hub for economic growth.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Hmar said that Mizoram is set to experience significant economic growth, especially in sectors where the state government has already committed to purchasing ginger, chili, turmeric, and broom grass from farmers.

He assured potential investors that the state government is actively facilitating business ventures and supporting workers as part of its flagship program-handholding scheme.

He pointed out that Mizoram’s two ginger varieties—Thîngpui and Thînglaidum—and Mizo chili, have already received Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The minister stated how these products have high market potential outside the state, and invited investors to explore opportunities in their production, processing, and commercial expansion.

Hmar also highlighted Mizoram’s abundant bamboo resources and invited industries and investors to collaborate in developing superior products and efficient processing units.

Shifting the focus to the sports sector, Hmar, who also holds a sports and youth services portfolio, said that the Northeast has long been a hub of athletic talent.

With India preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics, he emphasized that the Northeastern states are already laying the groundwork to make a significant contribution to the nation’s Olympic contingent.

He urged both DoNER and private investors to support this effort by investing in sports infrastructure and training facilities in the region.

As the LESDE minister, Hmar also highlighted the high employability of Mizo youths, particularly in the hospitality sector, stating that they have excelled in various parts of the country.

He urged investors to consider Mizoram as a prime location for expanding investments in this field.

DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who attended the event, said that the central government’s commitment to the economic development of the Northeastern states highlights incentives and policy support.

He encouraged Tamil Nadu-based investors to visit and explore investment opportunities in the Northeast, stating the region’s untapped potential and emerging market prospects.

The North East Investors Summit brought together representatives from various Northeastern states, each showcasing their investment potential to prospective investors.

Mizoram Agriculture & Horticulture Department special secretary Ramdinliani presented the state’s agricultural and horticultural potential.

The event also featured talks from representatives of the DoNER Ministry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).