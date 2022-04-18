A massive storm accompanied by heavy rains and hail damaged over 200 houses, including a church building in northern Mizoram’s Kolasib district bordering Assam and Mamit district in the western part of the state.

However, no casualties have been reported in the storm that hit the two districts on Saturday evening, an official informed.

According to a preliminary report, at least 220 houses and a church building were damaged in Kolasib district and about 18 houses in a village in Mamit district near the Assam border, the official said.

More than 40 houses were completely damaged by the storm, he said.

Detailed reports are awaited, he said.

According to the official, Pangbalkawn village in Kolasib district was the worst hit as at least 130 dwelling houses, including a church building of the Salvation Army were damaged there.

About 27 houses were completely damaged in the village, he said.

Meanwhile, Kolasib assembly constituency MLA and supply minister K Lalrinliana on Sunday paid a visit to storm hit villages to take stock of the situation.

The minister assured the victims of assistance from the government.

As per the instruction of Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, Lalrinliana also informed that tin roofs will be immediately provided to those families whose house roofs have been blown away by the violent wind.